Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 5 e 6 de outubro

Redacción

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
2ªB Pontevedra - At.Madrid B Pasarón 6 outubro 17:00
Preferente Pontevedra B - Moaña Xunqueira I 6 outubro 12:00
1ª Rexional Marcón - Caselas O Carrasco 6 outubro 18:00
3ª Rexional Monte Porreiro - Salcedo Monte Porreiro 6 outubro 17:00
3ª Rexional Campañó - Poio Agüeiros 6 outubro 18:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
1ª Nacional Teucro B - Lavadores  Municipal 6 outubro 12:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
LF2 Arxil - Celta CGTD 5 outubro 19:30

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
2ªB Masculina Leis - U.Valladolid Municipal 5 outubro 17:30
Preferente Fem Leis - Cidade Marcón 5 outubro 19:30

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Superdivisión Masc Monte Porreiro - L'Escala P.Felipe 6 outubro 11:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
1ª Galega Fem CVP - Xuvenil Teis CGTD 5 outubro 16:30
1ª Galega Masc CVP - AD Xiria Multiusos 5 outubro 17:30

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
1ª Galega PRC - Fendetestas Monte Porreiro 5 outubro 16:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Carreira popular Andar e Correr AECC Montero Ríos 6 outubro 11:00

 