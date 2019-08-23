Pontevedra Viva!

Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 24 y 25 de agosto

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
Segunda B Pontevedra - Coruxo  Pasarón  24 agosto 20.30

 

Street Basket 3x3 Basket  Praza España 24 agosto Todo el día
 

 

Atletismo Saltar na Rúa  Praza da Ferrería 24 agosto Todo el día
Triatlón Cto Galego Río Lérez 24 agosto 15.00-19.15
Pesca submarina Trofeo Virxe Peregrina (pesaje) Praza da Verdura 25 agosto 16.00
 