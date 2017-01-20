Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 21 e 22 de xaneiro
Por Redacción
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|2ªB
|Pontevedra - Real Racing
|Pasarón
|22 xaneiro
|17:00
|3ª Rexional
|Campañó - At.Estación
|Agüeiros
|22 xaneiro
|17:00
|3ª Rexional
|Salcedo - Cotobade
|P.Felipe
|22 xaneiro
|18:00
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|D.Honra Prata
|Cisne - Córdoba
|CGTD
|21 xaneiro
|17:30
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|2ª Feminina
|Leis - Alcorcón B
|Municipal
|21 xaneiro
|18:00
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|1ª Galega
|Mareantes - Os Ingleses
|Monte Porreiro
|21 xaneiro
|16:00
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|D.Honra Masc
|Monte Porreiro - Collado
|P.Felipe
|22 xaneiro
|11:00
|D.Honra Fem
|Monte Porreiro - Reus
|P.Felipe
|22 xaneiro
|11:00
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|LF2
|Arxil - ADBA
|CGTD
|21 xaneiro
|19:30