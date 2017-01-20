Pontevedra Viva!

Máis +
Deporte Pontevedra - Axenda fin de semana

© Concello de Pontevedra

Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 21 e 22 de xaneiro

Redacción

Por Redacción

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
2ªB Pontevedra - Real Racing Pasarón 22 xaneiro 17:00
3ª Rexional Campañó - At.Estación Agüeiros 22 xaneiro 17:00
3ª Rexional Salcedo - Cotobade P.Felipe 22 xaneiro 18:00

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
D.Honra Prata Cisne - Córdoba CGTD 21 xaneiro 17:30

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
2ª Feminina Leis - Alcorcón B Municipal 21 xaneiro 18:00

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
1ª Galega Mareantes - Os Ingleses Monte Porreiro 21 xaneiro 16:00

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
D.Honra Masc Monte Porreiro - Collado P.Felipe 22 xaneiro 11:00
D.Honra Fem Monte Porreiro - Reus P.Felipe 22 xaneiro 11:00

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
LF2 Arxil - ADBA CGTD 21 xaneiro 19:30

 