Axenda Deporte Pontevedra

Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana do 1 e 2 de febreiro

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Segunda B Pontevedra - Ibiza Pasarón 2 febreiro 12:00
2ª Rexional U. Sampayo - At. Faxilde Ponte Sampaio 2 febreiro 16:30
3ª Rexional Campañó - SCD Salcedo Agueiros 2 febreiro 17:00
3ª Rexional SD Monte Porreiro- R. Bahía Monte Porreiro 2 febreiro 17:00


COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Preferente Galega Feminina  Leis San Narciso - Vilalba Marcón 1 febreiro 17:00


COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Liga Feminina 2 Arxil - ADBA CGTD 1 febreiro 19:30

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Rexional Campionato Galego Cadete Mixto CGTD 1 febreiro Todo o día

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Liga Galega Mareantes - CU Ourense B Monte Porreiro 1 febreiro 15:00
Liga Galega Pontevedra RC - Santiago RC Monte Porreiro 1 febreiro 17:00

 

 