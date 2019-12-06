Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana do 7 e 8 de decembro
Por Redacción
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|2ª Rexional
|U.Sampaio - Ponte Caldelas
|Ponte Sampaio
|8 decembro
|16:15
|2ª Rexional
|Cerponzóns - Deiro
|Chan do Monte
|8 decembro
|17:30
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|1ª Nacional
|Teucro B - Luceros
|Municipal
|8 decembro
|12:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Preferente Fem
|Cidade - 5 Coruña
|P.Felipe
|7 decembro
|18:30
|Preferente Fem
|Leis - Vigo
|Marcón
|8 decembro
|19:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|LF2
|Arxil - Baxi Ferrol
|CGTD
|7 decembro
|19:30