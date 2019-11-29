Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana do 30 de novembro e 1 de decembro
Por Redacción
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|2ªB
|Pontevedra - Langreo
|Pasarón
|1 decembro
|17:00
|Preferente
|Pontevedra B - Gran Peña
|Xunqueira I
|1 decembro
|16:00
|1ª Rexional
|Marcón - La Guía
|O Carrasco
|1 decembro
|16:30
|3ª Rexional
|Monte Porreiro - Soutomaior
|Monte Porreiro
|1 decembro
|16:30
|3ª Rexional
|Campañó - Peñaflor
|Agüeiros
|1 decembro
|17:00
|3ª Rexional
|Salcedo - San Andrés
|P.Felipe
|1 decembro
|17:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|D.Honra Prata
|Cisne - Antequera
|CGTD
|30 novembro
|18:00
|D.Honra Prata
|Teucro - Acobendas
|Municipal
|30 novembro
|20:30
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|2ªB Masculina
|Leis - Albense
|Municipal
|30 novembro
|17:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Superdivisión
|Monte Porreiro - SS Reyes
|P.Felipe
|1 decembro
|11:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Liga Galega
|PRC - Ferrol
|Monte Porreiro
|30 novembro
|16:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|L.Galega Masc
|Pontevedra - Ferrol
|CGTD
|30 novembro
|16:45
|L.Galega Fem
|Pontevedra - Santiago
|CGTD
|1 decembro
|11:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|1ª Galega Masc
|CVP - Maniotas
|Multiusos
|30 novembro
|16:30
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Ciclocrós
|Copa Galicia
|Campañó
|30 novembro
|9:00
|Ciclocrós
|Copa España
|Illa Esculturas
|1 decembro
|9:00