Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 26 e 27 de outubro
Por Redacción
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|2ª Rexional
|U.Sampaio - Vilaboa
|Ponte Sampaio
|27 outubro
|17:00
|2ª Rexional
|Cerponzóns - Mosteiro
|Chan do Monte
|27 outubro
|18:00
|3ª Rexional
|Marcón B - Monte Porreiro
|O Carrasco
|27 outubro
|16:30
|3ª Rexional
|Salcedo - Cotobade
|P.Felipe
|27 outubro
|17:00
|3ª Rexional
|San Andrés - Soutomaior
|Xunqueira I
|27 outubro
|17:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|LF2
|Arxil - Estudiantes
|CGTD
|26 outubro
|19:30
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Preferente Fem
|Leis - Amarelle B
|Marcón
|26 outubro
|16:00
|Preferente Fem
|Cidade - A Gaiola
|P.Felipe
|26 outubro
|19:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|1ª Galega
|PRC - Lalín
|Monte Porreiro
|26 outubro
|16:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Superdivisión masc
|Monte Porreiro - Priego
|P.Felipe
|27 outubro
|11:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|1ª Galega Fem
|CVP - Cambados
|Multiusos
|26 outubro
|18:30
|1ª Galega Masc
|CVP - San Sadurniño
|Multiusos
|26 outubro
|17:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Tenis
|Cto Tenis Atlántico
|Mercantil
|26 outubro
|10:00
|Tenis
|Cto Tenis Atlántico (finais)
|Mercantil
|26 outubro
|15:30