Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 16 e 17 de febreiro

Redacción

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
2ª Rexional U.Sampaio - Puentearnelas Ponte Sampaio 17 febreiro 17:00
3ª Rexional Monte Porreiro - Bahía Monte Porreiro 17 febreiro 17:00
3ª Rexional San Andrés - Estación Xunqueira I 17 febreiro 17:00

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
1ª Nacional Teucro B - Unión Financiera Municipal 17 febreiro 12:00

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
LF2 Arxil - Aros León CGTD 16 febreiro 19:30

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
Preferente Fem Cidade - A Fervenza P.Felipe 16 febreiro 18:30

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
1ª Galega Fem Pontevedra - Pabellón CGTD 17 febreiro 11:15
1ª Galega Masc Pontevedra - Pabellón CGTD 17 febreiro 12:30

 