Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 16 e 17 de febreiro
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|2ª Rexional
|U.Sampaio - Puentearnelas
|Ponte Sampaio
|17 febreiro
|17:00
|3ª Rexional
|Monte Porreiro - Bahía
|Monte Porreiro
|17 febreiro
|17:00
|3ª Rexional
|San Andrés - Estación
|Xunqueira I
|17 febreiro
|17:00
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|1ª Nacional
|Teucro B - Unión Financiera
|Municipal
|17 febreiro
|12:00
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|LF2
|Arxil - Aros León
|CGTD
|16 febreiro
|19:30
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|Preferente Fem
|Cidade - A Fervenza
|P.Felipe
|16 febreiro
|18:30
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|1ª Galega Fem
|Pontevedra - Pabellón
|CGTD
|17 febreiro
|11:15
|1ª Galega Masc
|Pontevedra - Pabellón
|CGTD
|17 febreiro
|12:30