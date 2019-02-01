Pontevedra Viva!

Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 1, 2 e 3 de febreiro

Redacción

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
Preferente Marcón Amanecer O Carrasco 3 febreiro 16:30
2ª Rexional U.Sampaio - Marín Ponte Sampaio 3 febreiro 16:30
3ª Rexional Marcón B - R.Bahía O Carrasco 3 febreiro 12:00
3ª Rexional Monte Porreiro - Estación Monte Porreiro 3 febreiro 17:30
3ª Rexional San Andrés - Cerponzóns Xunqueira I 3 febreiro 18:00

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
1ª Nacional Teucro B - Rasoeiro Municipal 3 febreiro 12:00

 

COMPETICION EVENTOS LUGAR DIA HORA
LF2 Arxil - Cortegada CGTD 1 febreiro 20:30

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
2ªB Masc Leis - Albense Municipal 2 febreiro 17:30
Preferente Fem Leis - Celanova Marcón 2 febreiro 20:00

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
1ª Galega Pontevedra - CW Santiago CGTD 2 febreiro 16:30
Absoluta Fem Pontevedra - CW Santiago CGTD 2 febreiro 18:00
2ª Galega Pontevedra - CW Santiago CGTD 2 febreiro 19:30

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
LGR1 PRC - Fendestas Monte Porreiro 2 febreiro 16:00

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
Bádminton Liga Nacional 1ª Div P.Felipe 2 febreiro 11:00
Bádminton Liga Nacional 1ª Div P.Felipe 3 febreiro 10:00
Natación Cto Galego Alevín Rías do Sur 2 febreiro 10:00
Natación Cto Galego Alevín Rías do Sur 3 febreiro 10:00

 