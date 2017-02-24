Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 25 e 26 de febreiro
Por Redacción
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|2ªB
|Pontevedra - Burgos
|Pasarón
|26 febreiro
|17:00
|1ª Rexional
|Marcón - Campo Lameiro
|O Carrasco
|26 febreiro
|17:00
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|D.Honra Prata
|Teucro - Zarautz
|Municipal
|25 febreiro
|20:30
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|LF2
|Arxil - Cortegada
|CGTD
|25 febreiro
|19:30
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|1ª Galega
|PRC - Os Ingleses
|Monte Porreiro
|25 febreiro
|16:00
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|Liga Galega Fem
|Pontevedra - CN Coruña
|CGTD
|25 febreiro
|16:45