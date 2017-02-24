Pontevedra Viva!

Deporte Pontevedra

Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 25 e 26 de febreiro

Redacción

Redacción

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
2ªB Pontevedra - Burgos Pasarón 26 febreiro 17:00
1ª Rexional Marcón - Campo Lameiro O Carrasco 26 febreiro 17:00

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
D.Honra Prata Teucro - Zarautz Municipal 25 febreiro 20:30

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
LF2 Arxil - Cortegada CGTD 25 febreiro 19:30

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
1ª Galega PRC - Os Ingleses Monte Porreiro 25 febreiro 16:00

 

COMPETICION EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
Liga Galega Fem Pontevedra - CN Coruña CGTD 25 febreiro 16:45

 